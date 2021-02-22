NWC warns public against engaging with fraudulent social media pages

The National Water Commission (NWC) is urging the public to desist from engaging with fraudulent social media pages that are posing as the organisation online.

In a statement today, the NWC said the fake Instagram pages have been encouraging customers to make payments to them via credit card under false pretence.

The NWC is urging customers to communicate with them via its official social media pages.

Customers are being reminded that they should communicate with the NWC via its official social media pages:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWCjam

Twitter: http://twitter.com/NWCjam

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nwcjam

The NWC may also be contacted through web chat via its website: http://www.nwcjamaica.com.

