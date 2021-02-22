Project to strengthen Jamaica’s climate resilience gets $244 million

The Government has earmarked more than $244 million for work to strengthen and increase Jamaica’s climate resilience across priority sectors.

This is under the pilot programme for Climate Resilience 11 (PPCR11)-Adaptation Programme and Finance Mechanisms, details of which are outlined in the 2021/2022 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which started in 2015 and is being implemented by the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, aims to help Jamaica adjust more easily to climate change and supports the integration of climate change issues into development planning by government agencies.

It also provides funds for climate change adaptation work in small and medium-sized businesses as well as communities islandwide.

Funding is being provided by the Government and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Activities completed up to the end of December 2020 include crop resilience/sustainability modelling activities, a sediment budget-monitoring programme in the Upper Rio Minho Watershed Area, seven technical papers to support the development of the National Spatial Plan, and a climate change awareness programme for policymakers and government ministries.

In addition, 1,595 micro-check dams have been constructed to reduce the flow of flood waters on slopes and waterways (drains) in the Upper Rio Minho Watershed Area.

Plans to be carried out during the 2021/2022 financial year are the execution of vulnerability assessment for five sectors, development of climate change sector strategy and action plan, and construction of an additional 205 micro-check dams in the Upper Rio Minho Watershed Area.

Capacity building training will be done in climate change adaptation and mitigation, through seminars and other activities to build awareness.

Community representatives will also receive training in greenhouse farming and maintenance.

A post-harvest storage and processing facility will be established to provide training and technical assistance to operators of the system.

Also, 250 rainwater harvesting ponds and installation of water systems will be undertaken under the project.

- JIS News

