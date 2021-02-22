Stocks Round Up | 34 stocks advance, 43 decline and 19 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Monday on a winning note, advancing marginally. The moderate trading ended with an advance/decline ratio of 34/43.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,040.63 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 392,175.75

The JSE Main Market Index was up 1,458.81 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 392,702.80 while the Junior Market Index declined 27.24 points or 0.94 per cent to close at 2,871.89

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced 3.99 points or 2.08 per cent, closing at 196.07.

Overall market activity

91 stocks traded

34 advanced

43 declined

14 traded firm

Winners

CAC 2000, up 14.74 per cent to close at $ 10.90

tTech, up 14.36 per cent to close at $ 4.70

Ciboney, up 11.29 per cent to close at $1.38

TransJamaican Highway, up 10.84 per cent to close at US $0.01

Cargo Handlers, up 10.70 per cent to close at $1.47

Losers

Paramount Trading, down 12.75 per cent to close at $1.30.

138 Student Living, down 12.50 per cent to close at $ 6.16

GWest Corp, down 11.11 per cent to close at $6.42

Radio Jamaica , down 10.69 per cent closing at $0.64

Medical Disposables, down 10.11 per cent closing at $4.00

Market volume

22.47 million units valued at over $ 81 million.

Volume leaders were: Trans Jamaican, followed by Wigton and Sagicor Select Financial

