Three more COVID-19 deaths, 297 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 399.

The deceased are an 89-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew, a 73-year-old female from St James and a 66-year-old female from Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, there were 297 new cases with ages ranging from one to 101 years, pushing the total to 21,679 with 8,083 being active.

Of the new cases, 125 are males and 172 are females.

In the meantime, there were 57 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,988.

Some 267 persons are in hospital with 43 being moderately ill and 18 critically ill.

Twelve persons are in government quarantine, while 21,916 are at home.

