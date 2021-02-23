Five shot, one fatally in Portmore attack

Five persons were shot, one fatally, by unknown assailants along the Hellshire main road in Portmore, St Catherine a short while ago.

The Gleaner understands that the deceased is a male.

Police investigators are currently on the scene.

The incident has resulted in a pile up traffic along a section of the Municipal Boulevard.

The Greater Pormore CIB is investigating.

