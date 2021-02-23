Montego Bay Examination Depot closed for deep cleaning

The Montego Bay Examination Depot of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation following the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location.

The depot is scheduled to be reopened to the public on Monday, March 1, 2021.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Transport and Mining advised that all staff will be tested for the coronavirus.

Persons requiring the services of the Montego Bay examination depot are therefore encouraged to visit the next nearest depot.

In the meantime, persons who are scheduled for testing at the depot between Wednesday, February 24 and Friday, February 26, 2021, are being asked to contact the ITA at 876-754-1900-1.

