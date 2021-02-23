No one will be turned away amid hospital crunch – Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says despite the current crunch facing some hospitals, no one will be turned away.

He made the declaration at a press conference this afternoon where he revealed that several hospitals across Jamaica are facing capacity issues amid rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalisations.

Tufton says administrators should ensure that persons are properly triaged to determine the state of their health and render the necessary help.

Further, regional health authorities, and by extension hospitals, have been asked to put in place temporary arrangements, whether that be tents and chairs, to ensure that all persons are assessed and that normal protocols are followed.

At the same time, the health and wellness minister is encouraging persons who do not need to go to a hospital at this time not to do so.

Instead, persons are being encouraged to utilise services at health centres, especially for non-emergency cases.

