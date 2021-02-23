Quarantine order lifted for St James prisoners

The St James police are reporting that prisoners at the Freeport Police Station lock-up, who were placed in quarantine on Saturday, January 9, were given clearance on Sunday, February 21 after completing the required quarantine period.

The police said the clearance was given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in an official letter to the division’s leadership dated Tuesday, February 23.

At the beginning of the order, the Ministry—through the St James Health Department—had ordered a cessation of visits to the lock-up and advised that movement of prisoners to and from other institutions also cease.

According to the police, health officials have advised that the prisoners are now clear to resume normal activities, including attending court.

