Six more COVID-19 deaths, 147 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded six additional COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 405.

Those who have died are:

An 88-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

A 67-years-old woman from St Ann.

A 63-year-old male from St James.

An 81-year-old man from Trelawny.

A 73-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew.

A 63-year-old man from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death.

And three other fatalities are being probed.

Meanwhile, there were 147 new cases with ages ranging from nine days to 87 years, pushing the total to 21,826 with 8,163 being active.

Of the new cases, 60 are men and 87 are women.

In the meantime, there were 58 more recoveries, increasing the total to 13,046.

Some 267 persons are in hospital with 33 being moderately ill and 18 critically ill.

Sixteen persons are in government quarantine, while 22,213 are at home.

