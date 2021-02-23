Student murdered in Hanover, brother shot and injured

The police in Hanover have launched a probe into the shooting death of 17-year-old student and the injuring of his older brother at their home in Lucea on Tuesday morning.

Reports are that the teen and his brother were at their home in the Lances Bay area, when a group of armed men kicked open the door and opened gunfire, hitting them both.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the siblings were rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead.

His brother was treated and admitted in serious condition.

