Trelawny chamber congratulates new custos

The Trelawny Chamber of Commerce has congratulated Hugh Gentles on his appointment as custos rotulorum for the parish of Trelawny.

Gentles, a businessman and well-known farmer who hails from the southern section of the parish, was given his instrument of appointment last week by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen in a ceremony at King’s House. He replaces the former custos, Paul Muschett, who retired after 11 years in that office.

In congratulating the new custos, Chair of the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce and

Industry, Shellion Rhoden, said, “Your appointment bodes well for the parish, given your long-standing commitment of service to Trelawny as an outstanding community advocate, farmer and businessman.”

Rhoden added that “the chamber looks forward to working with you in the further development of our beloved parish, and now that you are custos, you may be in a position to successfully lobby for the further development of our agricultural sector, which is the mainstay of our economy.”

She said the Trelawny chamber looked forward to meeting with Custos Gentles with a view to having discussions on the further development of the parish.