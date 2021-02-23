Website of child protection agency restored, investigation underway

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is reporting that its information technology unit has launched an investigation after its website was compromised.

In a statement today, the agency said the probe is to determine if their was a security risk. It noted that the site has since been restored.

The statement came after the Gleaner reported last night that several attempts to get on to the website were redirected to what appeared to be an unsafe website.

"The necessary steps are being taken to strengthen security to ensure there is no reoccurrence. We are currently working closely with eGov Jamaica Limited, Transformation and Implementation Unit, and the Inter-Development Bank as we seek to transform the information technology landscape of the agency to improve our services," the agency said.

The agency, operated under the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, has management responsibilities for the Government’s eight children’s home.

Since 2019, the CPFSA has been a beneficiary of the Transformation Implementation Unit’s Information Communication Technology Expansion Project to improve the Agency’s infrastructure and software.

The five-year project is valued at over $US 1.2 million.

The website is managed by CPFSA’s information technology unit, hosted by Nimbus Technology Solutions Environment.

