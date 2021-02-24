193 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded one additional COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 406.

The deceased is a 55-year-old man from St James.

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, pushing that figure to 81.

Meanwhile, there were 193 new cases with ages ranging from 19 days to 89 years, pushing the total to 22,019 with 8,292 being active.

Of the new infections, 93 are men, 97 are women and three cases are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 61 additional recoveries, increasing the total to 13,107.

Some 268 persons are in hospital with 35 being moderately ill and 20 critically ill.

Sixteen persons are in government quarantine, while 21,934 are at home.

