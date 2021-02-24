COVID curfew extended to March 1

The Government has extended the islandwide COVID curfew to March 1.

The measure runs from 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m.

Additionally, the public gathering limit remains at 10 persons until February 28, 2021.

Further, the Ministry of Education has advised schools to focus on students preparing for exit exams at Grades 6, 11, 12 and 13.

Other students should not attend in-person teaching and should be engaged through other established learning modalities.

The Government says a further review of various measures under the COVID order due to expire on February 28 will be undertaken and an announcement made regarding measures that will be in place effective March 1.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is reiterating that the virus is spread when persons move.

“We are encouraging persons to stay within their homes as much as possible and minimise movement for necessary and productive activities such as going to work, obtaining food and medical supplies, accessing medical services, and conducting businesses and financial transactions,” he said in a statement.

“We must all continue to keenly observe the infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. These measures include maintaining a six feet physical distance from others, frequently washing hands with soap and water or using sanitiser and always wearing a mask in public,” Holness continued.

