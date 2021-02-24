Farmer charged with attempted murder, assault following market fight

St Elizabeth farmer 45-year-old David Hibbert has been charged in connection with an attack at a market in Montego Bay, St James.

Hibbert, who is from White Hall, was on Monday charged with attempted murder and assault at common law.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, Hibbert and a female vendor got into an argument during which he reportedly armed himself with a knife and advanced at her.

A male vendor reportedly saw what was happening and intervened.

Hibbert allegedly then used the knife to cut the man on the neck before stabbing him several times.

Hibbert was handed over to the police after he was accosted by persons in the market.

