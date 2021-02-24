Gas prices up $4.50, diesel up $3.06

Gas prices will go up by $4.50 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $130.12 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $132.95.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $125.89.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $102.93.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $3.06 to sell for $58.97, while butane will move up by $2.97 to sell for $55.90 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

