Lottery scammer nabbed in St James

Detectives attached to the St James Lottery Scamming Task Force on Tuesday charged a man with possession of identity information with intent and possession of an access device following an operation in Coral Gardens in the parish.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Lance Brown of Olin Deer Crescent, Montego West Village in St James.

The police report that between 10:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m., a team carried out a raid at Brown’s house and an onsite analysis was done on his two cell phones.

According to the police, numerous credit and debit card information, scamming-related conversations, among other personal information, were found.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Brown’s court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.