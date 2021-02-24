St Ann schools benefit from Palace Foundation, IB Roof Systems’ generosity

Three schools in St Ann recently benefited from a collaboration between Moon Palace Resort’s Palace Foundation and IB Roof Systems, headquartered in Texas, USA, which saw over 90 students getting care packages.

The schools, St Christopher’s School for the Deaf in Brown’s Town, Walkerswood Academy, and Parry Town Primary School, received the packages during IB Roof Systems’ Contractor Retreat, held recently at Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios.

In addition, five care packages were donated at random to Moon Palace Jamaica staff from various departments. The total cost for the packages was over US$3,000, with the items being purchased from local Jamaican wholesalers.

The packages contained food items, toiletries, hand sanitisers and face masks.

“When the idea of preparing care packages for children of St Christopher’s, Walkerswood and Parry Town was presented, both our team and the Palace Foundation worked diligently to make it a reality,” said Jason Stanley, chief executive officer, IB Roof Systems.

“We were honoured to be a small part of providing these care packages to these children and their families,” he added.

General Manager of Palace Foundation Natalie Boreland said the parents whose children received care packages expressed gratitude for the gifts.

“Many of the parents who accompanied the students to collect the care packages expressed their heartfelt joy and gratitude at being selected to receive this gift,” Boreland said.

And according to Boreland, Stanley was so moved by his experience that he gave each family taxi fare to go back home.

For over 40 years, IB Roof Systems has been a leader in providing high-performance PVC membranes and systems for the commercial and residential industry, installing hundreds of millions of square feet.

The 17-year-old Palace Foundation has assisted several causes locally over the years, with the aim of solving social problems, by giving back to its community as much as possible.

