Stocks Round Up | 39 stocks advance, 35 decline and 15 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Wednesday marginally regaining lost ground. The moderately active trading session ended with an advance/decline ratio of 42/43.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 354.74 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 392,394.75

The JSE Main Market Index was up 148.82 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 392,387.19 while the Junior Market Index advanced 10.75 points or 0.89 per cent to close at 2,918.23

The JSE USD Equities Index declined 1.74 points or 0.89 per cent, closing at 194.87.

Overall market activity

89 stocks traded

39 advanced

35 declined

15 traded firm

Winners

1834 Investments, up 27.27 per cent to close at $ 1.26

Ciboney, up 24.32 per cent to close at $ 1.84

iCreate, up 18.75 per cent to close at $0.76

ISP Financial, up 15.00 per cent to close at $25.30

AMG Packaging, up 10.43 per cent to close at $1.80

Losers

Palace amusement, down 17.21 per cent to close at $827.85

138 Student Living, down 13.02 per cent to close at $ 6.01

Access Financial, down 11.40 per cent to close at $20.44

Knutsford Express, down 9.12 per cent closing at $6.18

Mayberry Investments, down 6.72 per cent closing at $5.14

Market volume

36.2 million units valued at over $ 176 million.

Volume leaders were: Pulse Investments, followed by Sagicor Select Manufacturing & Distribution and TransJamaican Highway.

