Tufton says vaccination storage facilities are ready

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is assuring the public that the vaccination storage facilities have been vetted and are ready.

Tufton made the revelation on his official twitter account.

"In visiting two of the National Health Fund’s facilities today, I got to tour two of their cold storage units which will be used to store and maintain the viability of the COVID-19 vaccine," Tufton said.

He added that the space will house the vaccine and that it can store up to two million units of vaccine if necessary.

"With 24-hour surveillance, limited access and security personnel, the safety of the vaccines are no cause for concern," the health minister said.

Tufton noted that the NHF has already procured approximately half a million syringes, which will be used to administer the vaccines

He added: "The NHF has also procured several specialised igloo units that will be used to ensure the safe transport of the vaccine."

Tufton once again sought to reassure the public that the government is working on the arrival of a safe vaccine and are preparing to ensure the safe administering to every citizen.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

