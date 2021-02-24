UHWI says it's not operating without water

The University Hospital of the West Indies is dismissing claims that it has been operating without water since Saturday.

In a statement this afternoon, the hospital says it has water storage for several days should there be water restrictions from the National Water Commission, or any disaster.

The response emerged from allegations that there was no water on the premises for several days.

