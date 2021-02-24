Westmoreland woman in viral machete video charged

The police in Westmoreland have charged a woman with assault occasioning bodily harm after she was seen in a viral video attacking a man in the parish.

The incident took place on Sunday, February 7.

She is 40-year-old Shernette Beckford, a vendor of Pullet Lane, Petersfield in Westmoreland.

Beckford was seen in a video using a machete to inflict blows to a man.

A report was made to the police on Saturday, February 13 and an investigation launched.

She was subsequently arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Beckford is scheduled to appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, March 16.

