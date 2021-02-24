Westmorland men charged with murder

Investigations by detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Division into the death of 62-year-old Delroy Grant at his home on Hudson Street, Savanna-la-mar on Monday, January 1, have led to the additional arrest and charge of two other men.

Charged with murder are 50-year-old Mark Watson, otherwise called ‘Onie’, a fisherman of East Street and 35-year-old Delroy Cunningham, otherwise called ‘Ratty’, of Hudson Street, both in Savanna-la-mar.

Reports are that about 7:45 a.m., Grant was in his yard when he was attacked by Watson, Cunningham and two other men who were armed with pieces of iron, a machete and a hammer.

The men proceeded to inflict wounds to Grant before escaping in the area.

Residents summoned the police and upon their arrival, Grant was transported to hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious condition. He later succumbed to his injuries on January 17.

On Monday, February 8 a team of officers conducted an operation on Hudson Street during which the other two men were apprehended and charged.

On Monday, February 22, Cunningham was apprehended during an operation and Watson surrendered on Tuesday, February 23.

Their court dates are being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

