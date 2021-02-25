Cabinet gives approval for contract to procure test kits

Cabinet has given approval for the award of a contract for the procurement of 16,000 packs of SD Bioline Syphilis test kits and 1,000 packs of Oraquick HIV test kits.

The contract is valued in the amount of US$748,280, excluding General Consumption Tax, and was awarded to Recharge Distributors Limited.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

She also informed that cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the supply of General Chemistry Reagents and Analysers for the Savanna-la-Mar, Falmouth and Noel Holmes Hospitals for three years, in the amount of US$1,328,460.31, inclusive of GCT, to Lasco Distributors Limited.

- JIS News

