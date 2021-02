From left: Karen Francis, principal of Westwood High School, and Natalia Whyte, teacher at the school, receive a cheque valued at $500,000 from Dianne Ashton-Smith, board member of the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation. The organisation made the donation as part of its 5 for 5 Promotion, powered by Malta, which will go towards the construction of new science labs at the school.