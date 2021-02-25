Thu | Feb 25, 2021

Corporate Hands | KPMG assists 200 families with groceries

Published:Thursday | February 25, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Sandra Bingham (right) greets a parent participating in the Early Stimulation Programme virtual handover. Partners and staff of KPMG pooled their donations, resulting in over 200 hundred families of the programme being supplied with groceries.
Contributed
