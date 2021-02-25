Corporate Hands | Sagicor raises over $42 million for beneficiaries

CEOs of the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio hospitals, Marsha Lee (centre) and Althea Gardner (right), pose with their symbolic Sigma Run beneficiary cheques alongside Vice-President of Group Marketing Alysia White. The annual charity event, Sagicor Sigma Run, raised over $42 million, which will help in procuring critical medical equipment for the hospitals, as well as to develop a one-year educational programme, dubbed ‘Get Back on Track’. The presentation was done on Sunday, February 21 at the Sagicor head office in New Kingston during the awards ceremony of the Sigma Run Invitational.