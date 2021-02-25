COVID-positive cases at Attorney General’s Chambers

At least six staff members at the Attorney General’s Chambers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The office says it was notified of the cases over the period February 8 to February 22.

It says since then it has undertaken two deep cleaning and sanitisation exercises.

It states that the office adheres to the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for businesses and those in the orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Further, it says reminders are sent weekly by email to staff to adhere to protocols and signs have been posted throughout the chambers to remind persons to comply with the protocols.

It also says that a work-from-home protocol has been in effect since March 2020.

