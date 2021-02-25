Four more COVID-19 deaths, 248 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 410.

The deceased are:

A 57-year-old man from St Catherine.

A 66-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

A 57-years-old woman from St James.

A 103-year-old female from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

Three more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, moving that figure to 84.

And two other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 50.

Meanwhile, there were 248 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 97 years, pushing the total to 22,267 with 8,466 being active.

Of the new infections, 111 are men, 130 are women and seven cases are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 66 more recoveries, increasing the total to 13,173.

Some 275 persons are in hospital with 34 being moderately ill and 21 critically ill.

Sixteen persons are in government quarantine, while 21,855 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.