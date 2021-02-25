JamCOVID website down for maintenance, third alleged breach uncovered

Another alleged security flaw associated with the JamCOVID application has reportedly been uncovered just hours after the government revealed it is accelerating plans to migrate the database.

The website is now down for maintenance.

US journalist Zack Whittaker of TechCrunch revealed a few minutes ago that they had "informed Amber Group of a third JamCOVID security lapse involving more than 500,000 exposed quarantine orders for travellers to Jamaica."

Last week, it was revealed that thousands of records were left exposed on the site.

The government has since said plans are being accelerated to boost Jamaica's cybersecurity.

More details in Friday's Gleaner.

