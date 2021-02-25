JDF clarifies unauthorised JNSC recruitment voice note

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says a voice note being circulated on social media, encouraging people to register in the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) did not originate from the JDF and was not officially endorsed.

The JDF said it was, however, heartened by the many young Jamaicans who are eager to offer service to the nation and urged individuals to be guided by the facts about the JNSC.

In a statement today, the JDF said it is not currently engaged in a recruiting drive, as it is awaiting the outcome of the budgetary approval process, "at which point we will determine the extent to which we will proceed with recruiting."

The JNSC is a distinct category from the regular force and the reserve force, recognised separately in the Defence Act.

It is a short term programme focused on training and development over a one-year period.

“This short service engagement is designed to develop the persons enlisted in many respects, making them significantly more employable, preparing them for possible entrepreneurial pursuits, enhancing their knowledge, awareness, consciousness, values, self-esteem, and making them more rounded citizens with a vested interest in individual and national success,” the statement read.

It noted that potential entrants to the JNSC must be between the ages of 18 - 23 years.

The JDF says it looks forward to engaging those qualified potential candidates, as the organisation continues to grow to adequately serve the nation and its people.

