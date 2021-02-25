MAJ calls for inclusion of additional drug to manage COVID-19

In light of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations, the Medical Association of Jamaica wants the Government to include an additional drug that it believes will help with the management of patients.

Up to Wednesday, Jamaica had 8,466 active cases and 275 persons in hospital, with 34 being moderately ill and 21 critical.

Arguing that Jamaica now finds itself at a crisis point in the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAJ is batting for the drug Ivermectin.

According to the association, Ivermectin has been safely used for decades in the effective treatment of certain parasites in humans.

It added that potent anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties have now been demonstrated against the virus.

According to the MAJ, a significant body of peer-reviewed evidence has now emerged pointing to the fact that Ivermectin may decrease case counts and mortality rates when used as a prophylactic agent, and when used in the treatment of all stages of COVID-19.

The safety profile of this drug is well demonstrated after 40 years of clinical use, it asserted.

On this basis, the MAJ is arguing that the Government should authorise the use of Ivermectin, at the discretion of qualified physicians, for prophylaxis and early therapy to reduce hospitalisation, severe disease, and death.

It noted that the prophylactic use of Ivermectin will not confer immunity and as such the association is still calling for persons to wear masks, to use hand sanitisers, and to social distance when in public spaces.

