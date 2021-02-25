Member of Bobo Gang denied bail

One of four alleged members of the Bobo Gang charged in connection with the 2011 murder of a businessman and his taxi driver in Russia, Westmoreland, was again denied bail when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Monday.

Ian Barrett was remanded while his co-accused Jermaine James, Dwayne Drummond and Dwayne Williams, had their bails extended. All four accused who are facing murder and conspiracy charges are to return to court on March 1.

Allegations are that the men killed 24-year-old taxi driver Kaymian Munroe and kidnapped 22-year-old cooking gas salesman, Rohan Jones, and demanded $200,000 for his return.

However, Jones’ decomposing body was found in bushes three days later.

On Monday when the matter was mentioned before Justice Leighton Pusey, the prosecution indicated that they needed more time to make further disclosure to the defence and a March date was scheduled.

According to allegations, on May 9, 2011, Jones hired Munroe to assist him with the delivery of cooking gas, but while in the Russia community, they were held up by gunmen.

The men reportedly demanded money and when their demands were not met, they shot and killed Munroe when he tried to escape.

Kidnapped and killed

It is further alleged that they then kidnapped Jones and later demanded $200,000 for his return, but his body was found three days later in bushes along Wharf Road in Savanna-la-Mar.

Barrett, Drummond and James were later apprehended by the police and charged, along with Williams, who surrendered after he was listed as a person of interest in the case.

Shortly after, another alleged gang member, Adrian Spence, 21, of Whitehall in Negril, who was said to be involved in the double murder, was killed during an alleged shoot-out with the police in Negril. A 9mm Browning pistol, loaded with a magazine containing 11 9mm rounds, and a .380 pistol loaded with four .38 rounds were reportedly found in his possession.