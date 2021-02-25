UK travel ban further extended

The Government has further extended the ban on travellers from the United Kingdom.

The restriction was set to expire on February 28 but has been moved to March 15.

* The current ban on direct flights from the UK will remain in place.

* All non-Jamaicans who have been in the UK within the last 14 days prior to their intended arrival date in Jamaica, who may seek to enter the island through another country, will not be permitted to enter Jamaica.

* Jamaicans who have been in the UK within the 14 days prior to the intended arrival date, who seek to enter the island through another country, will be tested and detained in State quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours until the results are returned. If negative, they will be allowed to transfer to home quarantine to complete the 14-day mandatory quarantine period. If positive, they will remain in isolation at a location that is approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Meanwhile, the Government says it is still awaiting the results of genome sequence testing of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to determine the possible presence of new strains of the SARS-COV2 virus in Jamaica.

The restrictions will be reviewed again following receipt of these test results.

