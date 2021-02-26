$328 million allocated to Montego Bay waterfront protection project

A sum of $328 million has been provided to wrap up activities under the Montego Bay Waterfront Protection Project in the upcoming financial year.

The project seeks to rehabilitate the Montego Bay Groynes to reduce the loss of beachfront acreage to coastal erosion and protect valuable coastal resources along the Montego Bay Waterfront and marine ecosystems in the area.

The money, which has been provided in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, will be used to continue and complete rehabilitative work activities on the northern groyne and commence and complete rehabilitative work on the southern groyne.

A groyne is a low wall or sturdy barrier built out from the coast into the sea to control erosion.

Up to December 2020 under the project, drawings, Bill of Quantities, tender documents, and tender evaluation were completed.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and the Urban Development Corporation, with funding from the Government .

Following an extension, the project, which began in April 2019, is scheduled to end in March 2023.

