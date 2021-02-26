Budding poet grateful for tablet

Eight-year-old Allesha Lawson was a picture of confidence as she recited a poem at the hand over of 26 tablets at the Gregory Park Primary School in St Catherine on Wednesday.

She was one of the recipients under the ‘One Laptop or Tablet per Child’ initiative and she could not contain her excitement.

“I feel excited because I got my tablet. I am excited that I can place my poems on it and practice more. l am just feeling very good to get one (a tablet) to help me to study,” Lawson said.

Meanwhile Lakesha Thompson, the mother of the eight-year-old, said it was a timely gesture.

“This initiative has come at the right time for me. In fact, I would have to buy three tablets to keep my children in school. This gift enabled me to buy one less, therefore I am certainly very thankful,” Thompson said.

She noted that Allesha, who is the first of three children, is a budding poet.

“She loves to act and recite, therefore any help that she can get will help, we are thankful for the gesture as things are difficult,” Thompson said.

EDUCATIONAL IMPROVEMENT

Principal Richard Williams said that the addition of the tablets can only make the delivery of education better.

“We are thankful for the benevolence of the South St Catherine Kiwanis Club, which spent over $1 million to provide these tablets,” Williams said.

He invited more corporate sponsors to assist the school’s 472 students.

His views were endorsed by Member of Parliament for St Catherine East Central Alando Terrelonge, who told the gathering that there can be no better gift than a sound education.

“Tablets have now become an integral part of the education system, therefore, we must endorse the effort of those that are giving things to strengthen the future of these children,” Terrelonge said.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams acknowledged the gifts of the Kiwanis Club and implored the recipients to care of their new tools.

“We know that the COVID-19 has changed the way we live, we therefore need to have you taking care of these learning tools,” Williams said.

During the function, members of the Kiwanis Club were given certificates of appreciation for their contribution to the school.