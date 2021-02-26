Firearm found in truck tyre
Published:Friday | February 26, 2021 | 8:09 PM
The police say they have seized a firearm during an operation in High House, Old Harbour, St Catherine earlier today.
Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 6:30 a.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched and one Glock pistol was found in a truck tyre.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Investigations continue.
