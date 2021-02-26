Hanover’s custos blames COVID-19 spread on indiscipline

WESTERN BUREAU:

Hanover’s Custos Dr David Stair has said the ongoing spread of the deadly coronavirus in the parish and the wider Jamaica is a direct result of the rampant indiscipline being display by those persons, who are showing scant regard for the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“This crisis that we face, ladies and gentlemen, is real, it is not only a health issue but it also affects the economy even more significantly, and also it has exposed the glaring indiscipline that exists in our society,” said Stair, while bringing greetings at Wednesday’s ceremony to commemorate the 137th anniversary of the birth of National Hero, Sir Alexander Bustamante, in Blenheim, Hanover.

“Our parish (Hanover) for a long time had the least amount of cases of COVID-19, but now is experiencing one of the most rapid rises in cases in the island, and has now surpassed other parishes in the total number of cases. This, in my humble opinion, is mainly due to the looseness of our society, our refusal to conform to rules and regulations,” added Stair, who noted that the virus has been disrupting lives here in Jamaica and across the world.

According to Stair, while in normal times it is okay to enjoy a fun-loving lifestyle, trying to do so in a pandemic will create health and other challenges.

“I implore you to put up with the short-term discomforts so that we will be able to return to some semblance of life as we knew it before COVID-19, if not we will be fighting a losing battle for a very long time to come,” said Stair.

According to Stair, the government does not have sole responsibility to arrest the COVID-19 problem as ordinary citizens in their respective communities and across the country in general, all need to take responsibility for their actions.

“I am sure that Sir Alexander will not hold it against me, as I digress from the norm, of extolling his virtues and outlining his contributions to our nation, but today I would just like to encourage all our people, to conform to the protocols put out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which are designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Stair. “Anyone in Jamaica today who claims not to know the protocols must be visiting from another planet.”

Stair said all Jamaicans need to embrace the responsibilities that go along with the freedoms they enjoy because, ultimately, it will be key to beating back the spread of the deadly virus.

