Jamaica to get COVID-19 vaccines from India next week

Jamaica is set to receive a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from India next week.

This was announced by Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica His Excellency Ambassador Masakui Rungsung at a function this morning.

He declined to give the exact date of the arrival.

He also did not disclose the amount Jamaica will get.

The Health and Wellness Ministry had previously stated that it expects to receive 50,000 doses of vaccines from India.

Rungsung noted that India has committed to providing 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries and that Jamaica’s share is ready to be shipped.

He explained that the vaccines should have been here already but that the shipment was delayed due to issues.

This morning’s occasion was the handing over of medicines and supplies valued at an estimated US$100,000 from India to assist Jamaica with its COVID-19 response.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, expressed thanks for the donation on behalf of the Government.

Jamaica has recorded more than 22,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 400 deaths.

