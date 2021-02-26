NWA to implement one-way system for Dunbar’s River to Chantilly Roadway in Westmoreland

The National Work Agency (NWA) is advising that on Monday it will implement a one-way system along a section of Dunbar’s River to Chantilly roadway in Westmoreland.

This follows a similar initiative in February and is aimed at facilitating road works associated with a $27 million dollar road improvement project, which is now underway along the corridor.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA Western Region, Janel Ricketts, said the one way system will be in effect over the next two weeks, between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily.

During this period, only motorists travelling from the Dunbars River traffic light, towards Petersfield, will be allowed to access this section of the corridor.

Motorists travelling towards Dunbars River, from the Petersfield direction, should use the alternative route through the Chantilly community.

Ricketts stated that the project involves significant drainage improvement as well as the reshaping and asphalting of the roadway using Asphaltic Concrete Overlay.

The project is expected to be completed within another three months.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs as well as the instructions of flag persons.

