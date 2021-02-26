PSOJ supports use of Ivermectin to boost COVID response

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has come out in support of a call by the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) for the drug Ivermectin to be incorporated in the protocols for the management of COVID-19 cases.

The association made the call yesterday, arguing that the drug would be useful in Jamaica’s COVID-19 fight.

READ: MAJ calls for inclusion of additional drug to manage COVID-19

According to the MAJ, a significant body of peer-reviewed evidence has now emerged pointing to the fact that Ivermectin may decrease case counts and mortality rates when used as a prophylactic agent, and when used in the treatment of all stages of COVID-19.

The PSOJ says it remains extremely concerned about the number of hospital admissions and the increase in the number of deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to Thursday, Jamaica recorded 22,471 COVID-19 cases with 8,608 being active as well as 413 deaths.

Some 228 persons were in hospital with 21 being moderately ill and 24 critically ill.

In light of the drastic increase in COVID-19 cases and strain on the health care system, the PSOJ says today’s announcement of the donation of 50,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine by the Indian High Commission has been made at a critical time in Jamaica’s national response.

Notwithstanding this donation, the organisation says Jamaica continues to face challenges that need to be addressed.

That’s why it is supporting the use of Ivermectin, arguing that all interventions that can be employed to save the lives of Jamaicans must be urgently evaluated and implemented.

The PSOJ is calling for the Government, and particularly the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to urgently move to import supplies of the drug into the country and to authorise its use at the discretion of qualified physicians.

The PSOJ reiterates its calls for Jamaicans to continue to observe the COVID 19 infection control protocols – wearing of masks, frequent hand washing and sanitising, and physical distancing when in public spaces.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.