Three more COVID-19 deaths, 204 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 413.

The deceased are a 54-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, 63-year-old female from St Catherine and a 65-year-old man from St Catherine.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, moving that figure to 85.

Meanwhile, there were 204 new cases with ages ranging from two to 99 years, pushing the total to 22,471 with 8,608 being active.

Of the new cases, 79 are males and 125 are females.

In the meantime, there were 58 more recoveries, increasing the total to 13,231.

Some 228 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill and 24 critically ill.

Thirteen persons are in government quarantine, while 21,658 are at home.

