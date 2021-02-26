Two St Ann men charged with shooting with intent

Two St Ann men have been arrested and charged with shooting with intent following an incident in their community of Parry Town on Tuesday, February 23.

Charged are 22-year-old Meandre Vassal otherwise called 'Dre', a carpenter and 23-year-old Shaquille Boswell otherwise called, 'Mossie', a mason.

Reports are that about 1:00 a.m., the complainant was opening his gate when he saw the accused men, with whom he previously had an altercation, approaching him.

One of the men who was armed with a firearm opened gunfire at the complainant, who managed to escape and report the incident to the police.

Vassal and Boswell were later arrested and charged following an identification parade.

Their court dates are being finalised.

