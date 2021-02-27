Bennett Templer reassigned to Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce

Sancia Bennett Templer has been reassigned to the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

Bennett Templer will replace Dermon Spence who had been serving both the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries as permanent secretary. Spence will now focus solely on the agriculture ministry.

Bennett Templer joins the industry, investment and commerce ministry from the Ministry of Justice.

This is not her first reassignment.

She was last reassigned in 2019 to the justice ministry from the Office of the Prime Minister, where she served as chief technical director. That reassignment had followed the scandal over the $9.2 million severance package paid to former human resources manager at Petrojam, Yolande Ramharrack.

Before that she served as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health between December 2016 and December 2018. She is also a former president of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and serves on several public sector boards, including the boards of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, the Urban Development Corporation and the Development Bank of Jamaica.

She holds masters and undergraduate degrees in business administration, international shipping and management studies from The University of the West Indies, Mona and Plymouth Polytechnic in England.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.