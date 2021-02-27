Cop stabbed 14 times during hold up along highway in Clarendon

A police constable is now in the May Pen Hospital after he was attacked shortly after leaving the Mineral Heights toll plaza in Clarendon. He was on his way to work in St. Catherine.

Information from Superintendent Christopher Phillips, who is in charge of operations for the parish, is that about 3:15 a.m. a tyre of the vehicle the constable was driving punctured in the vicinity of Savannah Cross. He stopped to change it.

It was while attempting to change the tyre that he was pounced upon by a man who appeared to have a shot gun. The man demanded that he hand over his wallet. In response, the constable placed everything he had in his pockets on the vehicle.

He managed to hold on to the weapon of his attacker and a struggle ensued. The constable managed to disarm the man, but was stabbed by his attacker during the process. The Gleaner understands that he was stabbed 14 times in the back.

Phillips said the constable was able to receive assistance to the hospital.

The superintendent's initial assessment is that several stones had been thrown on the road surface. He disclosed that another vehicle had also been similarly damaged by the debris on the thoroughfare.

“We just have to remind residents that when they are travelling that hour of the morning or late nights, they need to be extremely careful of these debris that persons will set in the roadways to basically get your attention and to get motorist to stop and so that they can carry out their criminalities out there,” said Phillips.

Commenting on the condition of the officer, he said he is in stable condition and doing well. He also praised him for his “act of gallantry” in disarming his attacker and getting assistance to the hospital.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.