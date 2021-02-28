The police are investigating a double murder in Central Village, St Catherine last night.

The victims have been identified as 23 year-old Jevaughn Nugent, otherwise known as 'Spitty', a construction worker, and Kevaughn Tulloch- whose age was not given- both of Central Village.

The police say the men were killed about 9:27 p.m. on Saturday by a group of men, armed with high-powered weapons, who pounced on Nugent and Tulloch while they were in the yard of a premises. The men opened fire, injuring the two men.

Residents who had heard the explosions, called the police. The injured men were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

