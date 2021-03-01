Ammunition seized at illegal party in St James

The St James Police say they have seized seven rounds of ammunition at an illegal party on Albion Lane, Montego Bay, St James on Sunday, February 28.

Reports are that about 9:40 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men at an illegal party.

On seeing the police, the men ran.

The area was searched and a magazine containing the rounds was seen on the ground.

Investigations continue.

