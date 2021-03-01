Man charged with shop breaking and larceny

The Christiana Police have arrested and charged 44-year-old Wayne Tomlinson with shop breaking and larceny.

The police say the charges stemmed from an incident on Main Street in Mandeville, Manchester on Wednesday, November 02, 2016.

The police report that Reports he broke into a business place and stole several items before escaping.

Following investigations, Tomlinson was apprehended and charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.

