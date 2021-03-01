Motorcyclist killed in Westmoreland crash

Thirty-two-year-old Swayze Grayson, a farmer of Broughton district, Little London in Westmoreland died from injuries received in a vehicular crash on the Broughton main road in the parish on Sunday.

The police report that about 2:40 p.m., Grayson was driving his motorcycle along the roadway when he crashed into a utility pole and was thrown from his bike.

The police were summoned and Grayson was taken to hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

