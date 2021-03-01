St Andrew men charged following gun seizure

Twenty-five-year-old deliveryman Shawneil Whims, otherwise called ‘Shawn’, and 21-year-old Kashief Bennett, otherwise called ‘Jervis’, both of Ambrook Lane, Half Way Tree, St Andrew have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

They were charged last Thursday.

Their court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, a joint police-military operation was conducted at the home of Whims and Bennett and a Beretta pistol with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition was seized.

They were arrested and subsequently charged.

